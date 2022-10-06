 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

