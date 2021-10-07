Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.