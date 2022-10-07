 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

