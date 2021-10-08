Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.