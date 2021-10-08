For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the foreca…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted.…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expec…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pre…