Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston …
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the W…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be war…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …