Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

