For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
