Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north.