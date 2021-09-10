 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News