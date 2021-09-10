This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
