Winston Salem's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
