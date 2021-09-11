 Skip to main content
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

