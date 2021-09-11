This evening in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fair…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Winston Salem: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperature…