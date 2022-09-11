Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
