Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fair…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds …
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 deg…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
This evening in Winston Salem: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperature…