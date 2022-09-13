Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.