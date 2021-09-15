Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.