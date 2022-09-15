Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
