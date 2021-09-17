 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

