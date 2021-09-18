 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

