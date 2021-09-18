This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
