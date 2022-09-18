Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
