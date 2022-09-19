For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are ex…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be …
Both a mist and a fog are water droplets suspended in the atmosphere in the vicinity of the earth’s surface that affect visibility.