Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.