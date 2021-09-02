 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News