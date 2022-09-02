Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
