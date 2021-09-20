For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
