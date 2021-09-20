 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News