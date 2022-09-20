Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.