For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The UV index…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Loo…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Win…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are pre…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomor…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30…