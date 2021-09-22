Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.