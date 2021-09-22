Winston Salem's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
