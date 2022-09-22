For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
