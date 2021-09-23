 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News