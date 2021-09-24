 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News