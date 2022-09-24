Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
