Winston Salem's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
