This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 57 degrees is today's l…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…