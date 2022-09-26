Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.