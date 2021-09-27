Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.