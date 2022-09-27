This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
