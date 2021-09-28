For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
