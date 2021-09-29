 Skip to main content
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

