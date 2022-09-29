This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Winston Salem, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
