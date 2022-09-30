 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

