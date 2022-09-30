This evening in Winston Salem: Tropical storm conditions possible. Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. You may want to st…
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to b…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degree…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…