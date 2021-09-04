Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.