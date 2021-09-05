 Skip to main content
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

