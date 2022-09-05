Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.