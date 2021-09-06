This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
