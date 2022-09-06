Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.