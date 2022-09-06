This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'l…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.