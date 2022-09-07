 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

