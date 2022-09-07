This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'l…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead,…
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 69F. Winds ligh…