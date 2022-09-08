 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

