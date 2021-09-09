Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.