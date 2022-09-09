Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
