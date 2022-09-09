 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

