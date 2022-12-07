 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's weather outlook for Dec. 7 in Winston-Salem

Conditions are right for an avalanche threat across western Colorado as a frontal system brings heavy rain to parts of the South. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

