Wednesday morning update on fire, potential for explosion at Winston Weaver fertilizer plant: 'No improvement on scene'

The potential for an explosion has not diminished at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, Division Fire Chief Bobby Wade said early Wednesday morning.

“There’s been no improvement on scene,” he said during at 4:30 a.m. briefing on the fire that has forced thousands from their homes.

A one-mile evacuation zone around the burning plant remains in place as the fire continues to burn on North Cherry Street, he said.

Wade says it is difficult to know exactly what is burning at the plant — and specifically whether that includes the explosive ammonium nitrate that has officials most concerned.

The presence of ammonium nitrate, including a rail car containing the chemical, forced fire crews to leave the scene and evacuate homes in the one-mile radius Monday night.

Since then, officials have been monitoring the fire and hoping it will essentially burn out.

The fire has remained contained to the plant and hasn’t damaged homes in vicinity, Wade said.