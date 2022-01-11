Weekend snow, ice possible for Winston-Salem and the rest of the Triad.

The Triad could see the season’s second snowfall – and possibly a layer of ice – this weekend, forecasters say.
“Right now, the way the models are looking, I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. If the center of the system moves along the coast when it reaches North Carolina, snow is likely for the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas, Badgett said. If it tracks 50 miles or so inland, warmer temperatures at high elevations could lead to rain that freezes when it reaches the colder surface, he added.
After close-to-normal temperatures in the Triad Wednesday through Friday, the system is expected to blow cold northern air into the area for the holiday weekend.
Still, above-freezing highs forecast for Saturday and Sunday would limit frozen accumulation during the day.
As of Tuesday evening, the weather service was predicting that temperatures would fall from the upper 30s Saturday to near 20 Saturday night as the system moves through the Triad. The threat of snow continues through Sunday into Sunday night. Highs for Sunday are forecast in the upper 30s with lows around 20 Sunday night.
Clear skies and temperatures in the mid-40s are expected for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday.
About 2 inches of snow has fallen so far in January at Piedmont Triad International Airport, according to the weather service. Since 2000, there has been an average of 3.2 inches of snowfall in January at the airport, with a high of more than 15 inches for the month in 2000.
The all-time record for snow in a single day in the Triad is 10.2 inches on Jan. 22, 1987.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
