Weekend snow, ice possible for Winston-Salem and the rest of the Triad.

The Triad could see the season’s second snowfall – and possibly a layer of ice – this weekend, forecasters say.

“Right now, the way the models are looking, I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office.

A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. If the center of the system moves along the coast when it reaches North Carolina, snow is likely for the Winston-Salem and Greensboro areas, Badgett said. If it tracks 50 miles or so inland, warmer temperatures at high elevations could lead to rain that freezes when it reaches the colder surface, he added.

After close-to-normal temperatures in the Triad Wednesday through Friday, the system is expected to blow cold northern air into the area for the holiday weekend.

Still, above-freezing highs forecast for Saturday and Sunday would limit frozen accumulation during the day.