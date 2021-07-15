Weekly initial unemployment claims increase in N.C. for first time since early April

"Another reopening strain, the question of inflation and whether it persists, is essentially the top economic issue of the moment."

Expiring federal benefits

According to nonpartisan think tank The Century Foundation, 25 states with Republican governors have chosen to end their participation in the $300 weekly federal UI benefit from June 12 through July 10.

Those include Georgia and South Carolina on June 26 and Tennessee on July 3. Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards agreed to end the state’s participation on Aug. 3 in exchange for raising the state’s maximum weekly UI payment by $28 to $275.

On June 23, the N.C. General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires the state to withdraw early from the federal programs.

On July 2, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed SB116.

The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.

At full attendance, at least 72 votes are needed to override a veto in the House, while 30 is needed in the Senate.